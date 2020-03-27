Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.56 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $47.52. 104,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,870. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

