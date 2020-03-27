Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $3.83 Million in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of Atlantica Yield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at $31,268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,012,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 578,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.