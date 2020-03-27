Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $5.19 Million in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.16% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the third quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,523,304 shares of company stock worth $12,684,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 305,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,171. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 2.12.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.