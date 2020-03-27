Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of LivePerson worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,211. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

