Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

RGI traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. 28,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,135. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $141.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

