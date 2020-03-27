Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

NYSE:PANW traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.