Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 73,348 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,348 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Nextera Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $194,780,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 627,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,755. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

