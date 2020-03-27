Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,382 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. 30,565,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,788,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.77. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

