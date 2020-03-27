Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,847 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after acquiring an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,705,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,620. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

