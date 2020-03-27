Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 7,940 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 15,031,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,654,797. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.