Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 842 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUM traded down $7.41 on Friday, reaching $297.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.91. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.12.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.