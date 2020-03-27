Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 95,200 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.36% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

In other news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $133,030.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

NOVA stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 527,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,210. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

