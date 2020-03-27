Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $329,379.80 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $329,379.80 and approximately $156.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.01064733 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00175866 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 188.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007442 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,909,125 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

