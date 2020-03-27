Phore (PHR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,139.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $28,139.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,465,575 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

