Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PHTM traded down GBX 6.25 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 37.35 ($0.49). The stock had a trading volume of 743,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. Photo-Me International has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42).

In other Photo-Me International news, insider John Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

