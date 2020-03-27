Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Photon has a total market cap of $65,497.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Photon has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,147.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.02070471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.03366839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00604792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00739513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00077521 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00484415 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,264,148,543 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.