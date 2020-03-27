Pi Financial Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$9.00 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$9.00 price objective by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.50. 2,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,449. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.23 million and a PE ratio of -21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.