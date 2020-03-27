Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

3/18/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

3/18/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PIRS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,134. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

