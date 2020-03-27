Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $47,899.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,874,634,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

