Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Down 46.7% in March

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 27th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 112,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.