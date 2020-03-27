PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 27th total of 294,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.11. 526,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

