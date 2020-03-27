PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 27th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $20,391,000.

Shares of NYSE PKO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 95,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,525. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

