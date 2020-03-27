Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 27th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 481,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,603. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

