Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 63.8% in March

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 27th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 311,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,118. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

