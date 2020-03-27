Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 27th total of 448,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

PML stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 276,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,372. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

