Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 27th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 176,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,130. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.