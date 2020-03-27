Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 27th total of 50,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period.

PMF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 195,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

