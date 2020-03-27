Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $105.74. 13,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,507. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54.

