Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

NYSE PING traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $20.19. 389,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,488,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,089,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

