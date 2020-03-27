Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $452.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $469,999.62 and $452.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.01034903 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,799,041 coins and its circulating supply is 416,538,605 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.