Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the February 27th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64. Insiders have bought 434,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,888 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 577,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 224,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,935. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

