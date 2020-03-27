Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,915. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 68,191 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 4,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

