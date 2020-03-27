Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 62,835 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 68,191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 4,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 193,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 137,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of PHT opened at $6.48 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

