Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

MAV opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.