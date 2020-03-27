Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 489,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

