Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 53.7% in March

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,024,600 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 27th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

NYSE PXD traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $68.65. 2,939,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

