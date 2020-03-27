Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:ASB opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

