Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOB. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $421.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.10. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

