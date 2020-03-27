Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

CZWI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

