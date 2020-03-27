Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

CFFN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.34. 49,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,079,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.