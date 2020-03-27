Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Equity BancShares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $260.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,976,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

