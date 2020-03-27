Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACBI. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,425. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

