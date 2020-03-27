Piper Sandler Comments on Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FBC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $16,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $11,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.