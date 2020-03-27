Piper Sandler Comments on Investar Holding Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Investar by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 172,796 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,400,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

