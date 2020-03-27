Piper Sandler Comments on KeyCorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

KEY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.27. 563,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,636,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,157,000 after acquiring an additional 347,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

