Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $263.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.98. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

