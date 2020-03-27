Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ FY2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $560.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

