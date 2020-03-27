Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William O. Johnstone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

