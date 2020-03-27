Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.