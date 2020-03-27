Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SSYS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 130,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $846.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.09. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

